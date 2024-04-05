Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/04/2024 – 21:38

Writer and poet Roseana Murray, 73 years old, was attacked this Thursday (5) by three pitbull dogs, when she was walking along the shore of Saquarema beach, in the Lagos Region. Her health condition is serious. Three people gave statements and one of them was arrested.

Neighbors said that this is not the first time that animals have attacked residents in the region, according to the TV Brasil. The dogs are kept in a small, unsanitary room. According to delegate André Luiz Salvador, in testimony, two men said they were not responsible for the animals. A third, who was also in the house where the animals are kept, confessed to being responsible for the pitbulls. He was identified as Davidson Ribeiro dos Santos and was arrested.

health condition

The dogs would have jumped over the wall of the house that is close to where the writer lives. In the attack, Roseana Murray had one of her ears and her right arm ripped off. She was taken by helicopter to the Alberto Torres State Hospital, located in São Gonçalo, and underwent surgery. The lips and left arm were reconstructed. “His health condition is serious, but stable”, says a note from the hospital.

Use of muzzle

Since 2005, a state law requires the use of a collar and muzzle on pitbull, doberman and rottweiler dogs. Owners are prohibited from taking these animals near schools and parks with children, in addition to being obliged to pay fines and compensate any victims for moral and material damages.

State deputy Carlos Minc (PSB), author of the legislation, demanded responsibility for the attack.

“Of course, we defend responsible ownership, against mistreatment: it’s not the dog’s fault, it’s the owner’s! So, the owner has to be held responsible. We will issue letters and demands to the state government and city halls to publicize the law and train the PM and Municipal Guards to require collars, muzzles, certificates, and also to punish irresponsible owners. Remembering that there are pitbulls that are not violent, but others are. Therefore, the law is preventive”, said Minc, on social media.

Biography

Writer and poet Roseana Murray is the author of books of poetry and short stories for children, young people and adults. Graduated in French Language and Literature from the University of Nancy through the French Alliance, throughout her career she received awards from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics (APCA) and, four times, was awarded by the National Children's Book Foundation and Juvenil (FNLIJ) and the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) for children's books.

Roseana is part of the honor list of the International Organization IBBY, which brings together the best authors of children's literature in the world. She also works with the Café, Bread and Text Reading Project, welcoming students from public schools to her home, in Saquarema, for a literary breakfast. The writer has published around 100 books.