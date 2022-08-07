Abu Dhabi (Etihad)
The Poetry Academy of the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi issued the 187th issue of “The Million Poet”, which included a number of various topics and surveys that dealt with qualitative topics that enrich the poetic and cultural scene with all that is new.
The issue’s speech addressed the importance of the date palm and the dates as a cultural heritage immortalized in the history of the Emirates, and they are the most prominent elements of the local environment in which the land is generous to the son of the Emirates. The development of the agricultural sector, which has brought the UAE to an advanced level in the production of dates and dates and their export to the countries of the world.
And published in the issue the comprehensive coverage of the Liwa Date Festival in its 18th session and what it included over 8 continuous days of visits by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, dignitaries, as well as ambassadors and representatives Foreign countries, in addition to organizing dozens of events and competitions for which prizes were allocated with a total value of 8.3 million dirhams.
The current issue of the magazine included two surveys. The first was about the opinions of a number of Arab poets on the importance of the “printed” paper diwan, as it represents a great material and moral value for the poet.
As for the other poll, Jordanian stars from the “Million’s Poet” program in its previous seasons talked about what the program added to them in terms of attendance and achievements. The issue included dialogues with a group of Nabati and El Fasih poets, in which they talked about their experiences, successes, and new poetry publications. In the “Facebook” corner, the issue devoted a space to talk about the page of the Mauritanian poet Ahmed Mouloud Radwan, the star of the third season of the “Prince of Poets” program, and a number of The distinguished poetic verses of the stars of Al Raha Beach Theater in the “Twitter” corner, in addition to a number of critical articles by Dr. Khaled Al-Waghlani, and Dr. Nevin Tina, and Kholoud Banasser.
The issue included an interview with Nada Al-Shaibani, the presenter of the “Million’s Poet” program in its tenth season. The issue also included a set of news about the Poetry Academy’s publications, and others related to the launch of heritage, cultural and poetry festivals and competitions, most notably the news of the launch of the sixteenth session of the Al Dhafra Heritage Festival on the 28th of next October, in addition to the news of the announcement by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi, that the door will be opened. Registration in the “Prince of Poets” program for its tenth season is open to those wishing to participate, through its website until August 12, in addition to the news of the committee’s announcement of the opening of registration for the third season of “Al-Mankoos”, the television program of competitions specialized in the melody of “Al-Mankoos”, one of the melodies of poetry, and the continuation of participation It is available until August 19, via the program’s website.
#Poet #Million #discusses #importance #paper #court
Leave a Reply