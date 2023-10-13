The New York poet Louise Glück, Nobel Prize winner in Literature in 2020, died this Friday at the age of 80, as confirmed by her editor, Jonathan Galassi, to the Associated Press agency. The cause of her death was not immediately clear. Yes, the news caused a deep shock in American literature: Glück, owner of a clear and honest style and a work that did not avoid looking face to face with pain and family trauma, was one of the most beloved poets in the country and the first compatriot to win the world’s highest honor in literature since TS Eliot in 1948. She also served as the nation’s poet laureate from 2003 to 2004, and was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama in 2016.

A professor at Yale University, she treasured all the possible awards in her country: from the Pulitzer for The wild iris (1992) to the National Book Award for Faithful and virtuous night (2014). In 2020, she was also awarded the Tranströmer Prize in Stockholm, promoted in memory of the Swedish writer, who died in 2015. The Swedish Academy justified the decision to award her the Nobel because “her unmistakable poetic voice, which, with an austere beauty, turns “individual existence in universal.”

He was born and raised in a suburb of Long Island, and debuted in 1968 with the collection of poems Firstborn, a work in which she already claimed her lineage as a writer in the confessional lineage of Sylvia Plath, Emily Dickinson and Robert Lowell. In her 13 books, in which she talked about childhood and family, loneliness and death, they were partially published in Spanish, first by the Pre-Textos publishing house, and once she had obtained the Nobel Prize, for Viewfinder. The last one, from 2021, was titled Winter Recipes from the Collective.

Granddaughter of Hungarian Jews who emigrated to the United States, she grew up studying Greek mythology, which inspired some of her best verses, and was familiar with episodes from the Bible, as demonstrated by the fact that she baptized her daughter with the name of Noah. Her father contributed to the invention of the X-Acto precision knife, which was popular in American kitchens.

She always knew she wanted to write, although she also flirted with the idea of ​​being an actress, which she quickly discarded, as she said in an interview given in 2012, the year of the publication of her collected poetry, which became a rare publishing event in the United States.

In that interview, Glück (pronounced glick) also reflected on the conflictive relationship he had with his mother, which he faced in a traumatic way, manifested in anorexia nervosa of which he would write in the verses of Dedication to hunger “I needed to get her off my back,” he said of his mother. “Also feeling that my body was different from everyone else’s. For a time it seemed like a wonderful strategy: I would become a pure soul, freed from the limitations of the flesh. The problem is that you die, and I didn’t have self-destructive impulses. “I was trying to create my own self.”

It was in the eighties, and especially in the nineties, when he definitively found his voice. The triumph of Achilles It earned him the Critics’ Award in 1985. From 1990 it is one of his greatest classics, Ararat. The decade was sealed with the formidable Vita Nova. His reflections on poetic art were collected in the volume of essays Tests and theories.

In that last book, in which she spoke of the poet’s education or revolted against criticism, she wrote: “I am bewildered, not emotionally but logically, by the contemporary determination of women to write as women. Baffled because this seems like an ambition limited by the existing conception of what, exactly, differentiates the sexes. If such differences exist, it seems reasonable to assume that literature reveals them, and that it will do so in a more interesting, more subtle way, in the absence of intention.

She showed off her speed at writing, studied at some prestigious universities (Columbia or Sarah Lawrence), and taught at others (Yale or Stanford) and held the most diverse jobs, from secretary to teacher at a cooking school, which she founded with her second husband, John Darnow, father of her only son.

