Poet Lev Rubinstein, who was involved in a traffic accident, died at the age of 76

The poet Lev Rubinstein died in Moscow at the age of 76. About it wrote his daughter on her page on LiveJournal.

It is clarified that on January 8, Rubinstein was hit by a car. As a result of the accident, he received severe injuries and was taken with cerebral edema to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was opened against the 63-year-old driver Alexander D., through whose fault the accident occurred, under the article “Violation of traffic rules and operation of vehicles.”

On January 12, the writer’s acquaintances reported on Facebook about the poet’s death (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned). However, later his daughter Maria denied this information.

Lev Rubinstein is a Russian poet, publicist, member of the Union of Writers of Russia, laureate of the NOS-2012 literary prize for the book “Signs of Attention.” He was one of the founders of Moscow conceptualism and became famous, among other things, for the “card index” genre of poetry.