Goodbye to the only Valencian Cervantes award. The poet Francisco Brines has died at the age of 89 after a week admitted to the hospital after being operated on for a hernia just a week after receiving the highest award in Hispanic Literature at his L’Elca farm in Oliva from the hands of the Kings.

The poet’s state of health had worsened in recent hours. For this reason, he was sedated and in the ICU. But a few minutes ago the last survivor of the 50s generation died. Brines was the only author who was still alive from this group of authors after the death of Caballero Bonald a few days ago.

Oliva’s author had been admitted to the San Francesc de Borja hospital since last Friday after being operated on urgently for a hernia. There he arrived one day after receiving the Cervantes Prize from the hand of Their Majesties in their family estate. At that time, the Valencian poet was operated on urgently and after the operation, according to the Francisco Brines Foundation, he was “calm and stable.” Those closest to him claimed that “the worst was over.” In addition, from the entity that watches over his legacy they pointed out that the author of ‘Las brasas’ “evolved favorably” in recent days.

However, tonight, the writer has said goodbye to a life full of verses and recognitions that were crowned with the Cervantes Prize. It was last November when it was known that the writer of ‘The Autumn of the Roses’ was the one chosen to hold the highest award in Hispanic Literature. he takes over from Catalan Joan Margarit, winner of the award in 2019, and from Uruguayan Ida Vitale, Cervantes in 2018. The unwritten rule by which the award is almost always alternated between Latin America and Spain was not fulfilled. A custom that was not maintained with Ida Vitale, who happened to the Nicaraguan Sergio Ramírez.

Brines prevailed over the candidacy of storytellers such as Enrique Vila-Matas, Javier Marías or Luis Goytisolo, and that of the Spanish poet María Victoria Atencia. The pools also featured the Spanish Fernando Savater, Álvaro Pombo, Félix de Azúa and Luis Landero, the Chileans Óscar Hahn and Antonio Skármeta and the Mexican Ángeles Mastretta.

Considered the Nobel Prize for literature in Spanish and endowed with 125,000 euros, ($ 147,000) the Cervantes ruling took on special relevance this year, since due to the pandemic Joan Margarit could not collect his award last April in the University Auditorium of Alcalá de Henares, the traditional act presided over by the Kings. Under normal circumstances, the delivery is celebrated every April 23, Book Day and the date of the death of Miguel de Cervantes.

Brines was number 46 in Cervantes’ record, as the award was split in 1979 between the Spanish Gerardo Diegoy and the Argentine Jorge Luis Borges. Later, it was established that the award cannot be divided or declared void or be awarded posthumously.