Poet Andrei Egorov died in Moscow. Izvestia writes about this.

According to the newspaper, the 37-year-old Russian took his own life. His death was reported by friends on social networks. It is clarified that Yegorov was in jail for some time due to drug use.

The farewell ceremony is scheduled for March 23rd. It will take place in the capital.

Egorov is a laureate of the Debut youth prize. During his lifetime, he participated in the forums of young writers in Lipki.