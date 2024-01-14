Russian poet, bibliographer and publicist Lev Rubinstein died at the age of 76. His daughter Maria reported this on Sunday, January 14.

“My dad, Lev Rubinstein, died today,” she wrote on her page in “LiveJournal“

On January 8, the poet was hit by a car in Moscow. He was taken to the Research Institute of Emergency Medicine named after. N.V. Sklifosovsky. Rubinstein underwent surgery, his condition was assessed as serious and unstable.

The next day, the Moscow Department of Transport reported that the driver who hit the poet did not slow down in front of an unregulated pedestrian crossing. A criminal case has been opened regarding the accident.

Rubinstein was born in Moscow in 1947. He graduated from the Faculty of Philology of Moscow State University for the Humanities. M.A. Sholokhov. In the 1970s, Rubinstein created his own genre – verse on a card, becoming one of the founders of Moscow conceptualism. The poet was awarded the NOS-2012 award for the book “Signs of Attention.”

Rubinstein's works have been translated into English, German, French, Finnish, Swedish, Polish and other languages.