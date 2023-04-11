Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, enriched the poetry library with a bouquet of the most beautiful poems that reflected the advantages of his personality and characteristics, and his positions on various national, humanitarian, social and environmental issues, and carried in their details and honest and smooth expressions his experience in life and love of the homeland. His poems, may God rest his soul, and the sung ones were distinguished by characteristics that helped in their success and spread, in terms of the strength of the poetic expression, the clarity of the deep vocabulary, in addition to the skill of the description grafted with wisdom, the magnificence of the phrase, and the multiplicity of contents related to his inherent humanity. On “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, we review the most prominent poems sung by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul Thara, which praises humanity and the homeland.

«Honesty sucks»

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, is distinguished by important basic features in the systems of poetry, which are evident through the human values ​​included in most of his poems, which are linked to important concepts, including tolerance, peace and coexistence, appreciation and support for women, the need to be patient and diligent, and to promote Loyalty and belonging to the homeland and defending it. A number of the most prominent singing stars in the Emirates and the Arab world sang the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, including the artist Mehd Hamad, who performed the song “Honesty Besed”, the beginning of which says:

“About a lot, honesty is blocked/ And honesty is witnessed by its hidden ones.. And a man with deeds counts/ As if he is faithful, otherwise, he will suffice him.. And gallantry is known on the day by extending/ And he makes it clear to people his intentions.. As if he was near and was farther / He testifies to him that he is equal to him.” As Mehad performed Hamad is the famous poem “Mashghob Mink” by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul.

national forums

As for the artist Hussein Al Jasmi, he sang the poem “I wish I was in Shati Al Raha” by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, which carried in its verses many feelings of grief and beautiful descriptions, and its beginning says:

“I wish I was on the beach of comfort / pleasure and forget what I saw..

From roses hay his winds / and camels build his house.

On most national occasions and forums, Al Jasmi is keen to sing a number of poems organized by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, most notably “The Loyal Falcons”, which many artists are keen to present, each in his own style, so that it has become present in national events and local festivals. Its beginning says:

Welcome, welcome, live with magnanimity, welcome the loyal hawks.

«Reversed»

Under the title “Sheikh Zayed, the beloved of peoples, and he has a presence even when he is absent,” Aida Al-Menhali performed a song from the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, bearing the title “Al-Mankus”, and its words say:

The cheeks are like a sharpened face.. and the cheeks are plump

Oh, you who are one of a kind.. Oh, the happiness of my second life

«Hello billion»

As for Ahlam, she sang from the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, the poem “Welcome to a billion,” and its beginning says:

O travel of my home and my homeland, O happiness of the one who is in your house.

Gulf artists

A group of Gulf artists performed many of the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, led by the Arab artist Mohammed Abdo, who performed the poem “Oh, Willy, from your voices,” along with Rashid Al Majid, who sang my poem, “Ya Khali.” And “Oh the Youth”, and Aseel Abu Bakr, “Oh Nasim Hub”, and Abdul Majeed Abdullah, who performed the poem “From His Look”, and Khaled Abdel Rahman, who sang the poem “Ya Bird”.

In love with Zayed

On the other hand, a number of artists dedicated songs to the knight of goodness and giving and the icon of humanity, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. A person who loves his country and its leadership with sincerity and loyalty. The artist and composer, Fayez Al-Saeed, presented the song “Love Zayed”, written by Sultan Al-Majli, composed by Ibrahim Jumaa and directed by Jumaa Al-Sahli.

Our father Zayed

Artist Hazaa Al-Raisi presented the song “Abouna Zayed”, written by Hassan Al-Obaidly and composed by Hazaa himself, pointing out his pride in performing lyrics that celebrate the values ​​and humanity of the founding father and his constant devotion to the meanings of loyalty and belonging through his distinguished poems, including deep social and human concepts.

poetic language

The artist, Aryam, expressed her pride that she had performed a number of the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, which held her with great responsibility, pointing out that she was honored to sing these poems, which are characterized by the depth of the idea and the beauty of the poetic language that enriches the content and makes it noble messages. It calls for the values ​​of humanity, tolerance, fraternity, love and peace. And she considers that these poems will remain engraved in the Emirati memory, including: “Hayy bassem al-Sharq,” “Mashghoub,” “Hala with the light of dawn,” “Oh, isolated,” “Your voice is enough for me,” and “Oh, hello, oh, Hayy Halfal.”

«not oh hello»

The late Moroccan artist Rajaa Belmelih presented, from the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, the poem “Except Ya Marhaba” and composed it herself. The poem, with its refined meanings, achieved a wide spread in the Arab world.