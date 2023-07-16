The Dutchman Wout Poels successfully completed a long break in the second alpine stage of the 2023 Tour de France, with a finish line at Saint-Gervain Mont Blanc, and signed the second victory for the Bahrain team after the one achieved by Pello Bilbao.

The 35-year-old veteran cyclist, from the Bahrain Victorious team, won the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 16, a 179km journey from Les Gets.

Wout Poels, winner of the 2016 Liège-Bastona-Liège, managed to raise his arms for the first time in a three-week race, although he was credited with winning stage 15 of the 2011 Vuelta a España after the doping disqualification of Juan Jose Cobo.

Meanwhile, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, defending champion, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey on the second rest day.

With EFE