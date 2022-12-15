Christian Poehlking, Director of Finance and Administration Boehringer Ingelheim Italy, on the occasion of the institutional event “A history of Italian-German partnership: Boehringer Ingelheim for Italy”, held on Wednesday 14 December, at the Corsie Sistine of the Santo Spirito in Sassia Hospital , in Rome, underlined the centrality of Boehringer in Italy after 50 years of activities: more than a million patients treated and important sustainability goals for the future.