Podcast listens to the story of the venture that seeks to popularize food from the Amazon

O Power360 publishes this Tuesday (Dec.6.2022) the 40th episode of PodDreama podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship that has just been incorporated into Power360🇧🇷 This week’s episode features an interview with Paulo Reisco-founder of Maniocaa company that transforms ingredients from the Amazon into food.

The entrepreneur gave an interview to podcaster Miguel Carvalho🇧🇷 host from PodSonhar. The program is a production Doxa and Power360 for the Entrepreneurial Powera new section that will be launched in January with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).

Listen to the episode below (49min13s):

During the conversation, Paulo stated that he wanted to be an entrepreneur since he was a child. And, during college, he became interested in the potential that food from the region has to help the riverside population. He participated in several events on entrepreneurship. “I started to realize how much people value, a lot, projects that boys brought from the Amazon”.

Manioca was created in 2014. It is headquartered in Belém (PA). His partner is Joanna Martins. On the list of foods worked by them, currently, are seasonings, sauces, granolas and flours. In all, there are 24 products.

One of the bets is on the tucupi sauce – yellow juice extracted from the root of the wild manioc. The main ways of selling the product are via restaurants, e-commerce and supermarkets, such as Pão de Açúcar,

Paul is 31 years old. He graduated in law from Cesupa (University Center of the State of Pará). Works as a business strategy consultant for the organization Amazon at Home, Forest on Foot🇧🇷 He is a co-founder of Amazonique.

PODDREAM

PodSonhar is the home of young Brazilian entrepreneurship. Presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho, the podcast tells the stories of entrepreneurs of the most varied sizes and areas to inform and inspire anyone who wants to open a new business in Brazil.

The PodSonhar podcast was incorporated into the Power360 in November 2022.

The program is weekly and is available on Tuesdays, always on channel of Power360 on Youtube🇧🇷

Listen to previous episodes of the show: