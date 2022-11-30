Podcast listens to the story of the startup that seeks to simplify shared payments

O Power360 publishes this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022) the most recent episode of PodDreama podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship that has just been incorporated into Power360🇧🇷 This week’s episode is an interview with Felipe Cabral, co-founder of noha startup that seeks to simplify shared payments.

The entrepreneur gave an interview to podcaster Miguel Carvalho🇧🇷 host from PodSonhar. The program is a production Doxa and Power360 for the Entrepreneurial Powera new section that will be launched in January with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).

Listen to the episode below (45min14s):

In the interview, Cabral reports that there is a demand for solutions when making payments. He mentioned that 85% of Brazilians share housing. And 90% of household expenses are shared, such as shopping at the supermarket, electricity bills and others. “The Brazilian family shares everything”he stated.

According to the entrepreneur, there is also a demand for payment solutions in friendship circles, such as going to bars, restaurants and on trips. However, he assesses that there is little progress in the financial sector. “To date, no bank has looked at their products from a social point of view.”

Cabral claims that Noh seeks to simplify these media for users. “Dealing with money is a social solution. Money is just an intermediary.”

Cabral has been working on Noh’s growth for 1 year and 4 months, along with Ana Zucato and Octavio Turra🇧🇷 The company raised BRL 17 million in a funding round to get off the ground.

Cabral is 25 years old. He was a founding partner of Ciclo Quatro and worked at QuintoAndar. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

PODDREAM

PodSonhar is the home of young Brazilian entrepreneurship. Presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho, the podcast tells the stories of entrepreneurs of the most varied sizes and areas to inform and inspire anyone who wants to open a new business in Brazil.

The PodSonhar podcast was incorporated into the Power360 in November 2022.

The program is weekly and is available on Tuesdays, always on channel of Power360 on Youtube🇧🇷

