O Power360 publishes this Tuesday (3.jan.2023) the 43rd episode of PodDream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship. The episode features an interview with Adriano Valeriopartner and CMO (acronym in English equivalent to director of marketing) galaxieslinked to the business of games.

The entrepreneur gave an interview to podcaster Miguel Carvalho, host from PodSonhar. The program is a production Doxa and Power360 to Entrepreneurial Powera new section that will be launched in January with the support of Sebrae (Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service).

Watch (46min51s):

Adriano defined his company as “the 1st platform designed to connect, train and professionalize the gamer community”. According to him, Galaxies wants to attract people interested in working in this field.

At the moment, the company offers 100% free courses for gamers. The partner said he intends to have some kind of plan premium in the future.

Adriano’s greatest pride in relation to Galaxies is the team. “It’s people, who wear the shirt, who understand the startup culture, who are passionate about the games market. This has allowed us to grow.”said.

Most of the company’s staff organize themselves remotely through communication platforms such as Slack and Discord. Adriano said that there are still team members who are not in Brazil.

One of the company’s objectives for 2023 is to implement a model of tokensthat is, a reward system for those who engage with the platform more assiduously.

Adriano stated that customers who, for example, refer friends and carry out more Galaxies tasks will receive a kind of company currency, which can be exchanged for a series of advantages.

The executive is 35 years old.

PODDREAM

PodSonhar is the home of young Brazilian entrepreneurship. Presented by administrator Miguel Carvalho, the podcast tells the stories of entrepreneurs of the most varied sizes and areas to inform and inspire anyone who wants to open a new business in Brazil.

The PodSonhar podcast was incorporated into the Power360 in November 2022.

The program is weekly and is available on Tuesdays, always on channel of Power360 on Youtube.

