Nadia Podoroska continues her rise in the rankings and this Monday she appeared in 44th position, the best position of her career. Although during her time on the Australian hard court tour she did not add great results, the Rosario garnered enough points to climb a place in the WTA rankings and establish herself as the best Latin American player and the only representative of the region within the top 100.

The 24-year-old Argentine, who landed in Australia as the 47th in the world, played three competitions at Melbourne Park. At Yarra Valley Classic, one of the three WTA 500s that were held in the Australian Open preview, reached the quarterfinals and said goodbye to the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (21st).

Nadia Podoroska continues to grow. Photo: EFE

Then he surpassed the debut in the first Grand Slam of the season, in which he played for the first time, but could not with the Croatian Donna vekic (33rd) in the second. And last week, while following the action of the “big” oceanic, it fell to the Romanian Irina Camelia Begu (79th) in the opening round of a WTA 250 that was played in that same city.

Thus, he harvested 171 points in Australia that allowed him to make that leap in the ranking, small, but which helps him continue to grow and extend the good moment that began in 2020.

Podoroska started last season in 255th place and closed it in 47th. The big leap came in mid-October, after his surprising campaign at Roland Garros. In Paris, she disputed the classification, earned a place in the main draw and reached the semifinals, becoming the first player to reach that stage in the French tournament since qualifying.

The Small It became a benchmark for Argentine and Latin American tennis. She is the only representative of our country among the 200 best. Far away appear Paula Ormaechea (285th), Victoria Bosio (446th), Lourdes Carlé (447th), the others within the top 500.

Naomi Osaka, champion in Australia, climbed to second place in the ranking. Photo William West / AFP

At the top of the ranking there was an important change. Japan’s Naomi Osaka rose to second place after being crowned champion at the Australian Open and adding her fourth Grand Slam. He evicted from that position Simona Halep, a Romanian who now occupies the third step. The australian Ashleigh barty kept number one. Meanwhile, American Serena Williams returned to the top 10, climbing four places to place seventh.

Schwartzman, in the top 10

Diego Schwartzman also did not return from Melbourne with great results, but he was still able to keep his place among the top ten in the world. The Small, who added a win and a loss in the ATP Cup and lost in the third round of the Australian Grand Slam to the Russian Aslan karatsev, the revelation of the contest, continues to occupy the ninth position in the men’s ranking.

The rest of the Argentines located in the top 100 lost some places. Guido Pella, who on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the Córdoba ATP, went from 44th to 45th step. Federico Delbonis fell from 80 ° to 84 °; Juan Ignacio Londero gave up five places and is 85th; and Federico Coria dropped three to place 95 °.

Schwartzman, who lost in the third round in Melbourne to Karatsev, remains in the top 10. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

Similar to the women’s ranking, the Australian Open moved to the top of the ATP. Although Novak Djokovic, who added his ninth ocean Grand Slam trophy and 18th in this category, and Rafael Nadal, who lost in the quarterfinals, remain firm in the first two places, they now have a new partner on the podium. Because the Russian Daniil Medvedev, a finalist in Melbourne, displaced the Austrian Dominic Thiem from third place, who is now fourth. Swiss Roger Federer, who is preparing to return to the courts in two weeks in Doha, after more than a year of absence, completes the list of the top five.