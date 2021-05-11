From less to more was Nadia Podoroska in her debut in the Rome WTA1000. Rosario, 44th in the world, reacted after giving up the first set and defeated the German 2-6, 7-6 (7-3) and 6-1 Laura siegemund, who entered the box as a lucky loser. Thus, he advanced to the second round of the tournament, the last important appointment of the circuit prior to Roland Garros, where he will have a difficult commitment: he will face Serena Williams.

Podoroska started the duel with the German with many doubts in her service and her rival took the opportunity to take over the opening set, with two breaks. Argentina raised the level in the second and got to be 5-3 up on the scoreboard, although she had to wait for the tie break to equalize the match. And in the third set, much looser, he made a break in the opening game, then extended the lead to 4-0 and ended up sealing the victory without problems, after two hours and 34 minutes.

The Small, 24, will now go to the second round against Serena, who will compete again after three months. The American, a four-time champion in Rome (2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016), took a break after falling in the semifinals of the Australian Open against Japan’s Naomi Osaka in February.

“Podoroska definitely knows how to play tennis,” Serena Williams said before the match. Photo AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia

“Podoroska definitely knows how to play tennis. It has a lot of power. I saw her compete this year in other tournaments, which was good, because I was able to observe her game a bit, “analyzed the former world number one.

“All the players prepare well when they are going to face opponents in the top 10, so I will be ready,” she added.

It will be the first duel between the winner of 23 Grand Slams and the Rosario, who also returned to the courts in Rome after almost a month of absence.

Podoroska had not played since mid-April, when with the Argentine team they fell to Kazakhstan in Córdoba, for the playoffs of the World Group of the Billie jean king cup. After that series, she planned to play in Madrid, but the same hip discomfort that had forced her to get out of Bogotá a few weeks earlier left her out of the Spanish tournament.

Podoroska was the 2020 revelation on the WTA for her great performances on the dust tour, especially at Roland Garros. Photo Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / AFP

Already recovered, she returned with a victory against Siegemund this Tuesday in Rome. And now he will go for Williams to take another step in the Foro Italico.

The Small wants to repeat on the European brick dust the great performances of last year (he reached the semifinals at the WTA in Prague and also at Roland Garros, where he started from qualifying and ended up making history), for which he later won the award for the revelation of the season of the feminine circuit.

Schwartzman and Delbonis, on the court

Two other Argentines will appear later in the Italian competition and will look for a pass to the round of 16 of the Rome Masters 1000. Diego Schwartzman, eighth seed, will face – around 11 o’clock – the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21st in the ranking. And then Federico Delbonis, coming from the classification, will collide with the Belgian David goffin, 12th seed.

Schwartzman, number ten in the ranking, did not have a good start on the European slow court tour (he lost in his debut in Monte Carlo and Madrid and reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona) and wants to meet his best version again in a tournament in which in 2020 he signed one of the best performances of his career.

In the Italian capital he won his first victory last year against Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in the quarterfinals, and then reached the final, in which he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Delbonis, meanwhile, will seek to extend his good time. The Azuleño, 64th in the ranking, has just reached the round of 16 in Madrid, after overcoming the classification. In Rome, he also passed the preliminary phase and on Monday, he debuted with a great victory against the Russian Karen khachanov, 24th in the ranking, who he beat 3-6, 6-4 and 6-0.

If they win on Tuesday, Schwartzman and Delbonis will cross each other in the next round.

