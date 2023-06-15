Advisor to the head of Zelensky’s office Podolyak called the maximum murder of Russians a plan of Kyiv

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the plan of the authorities of the republic is to kill the maximum number of Russians. According to him, after that Kyiv is not going to stop and negotiate.

There is one plan: the most rigid advance forward with the maximum killing of Russians on this route Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

He also pointed out that the only possible scenario for Ukraine is to reach the borders of 1991.

Nothing but genocide

One of the first to react to these words of Podolyak was the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. He noted that the statement of a high-ranking Ukrainian official is a manifestation of genocide.

See also NATO calls on Turkey to ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland It’s nothing but genocide Viacheslav VolodinSpeaker of the State Duma of Russia

The speaker of the State Duma explained that the definition of genocide is given in the UN Convention of 1948, and the plans voiced by Podolyak fall under it: actions committed with the aim of mass murder on a national, ethnic, racial or religious basis.

Calls for genocide are an international crime, Volodin recalled, promising to bring Kyiv officials to justice with or without the help of the UN.

The third task of the special operation

Then another Russian parliamentarian, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, commented on Podolyak’s words.

He stated that the task of Kyiv at the moment is to inflict maximum damage on the Russian world.

The task set by our president is not only the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, but the salvation of the entire Russian world See also Drought exposes new mystery: What was a World War II boat doing on a California lake? Victor VodolatskyFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs

The deputy is sure that Podolyak said this “at the suggestion of curators” in the West, and the West itself will not reconsider its military assistance to Ukraine after the words of Zelensky’s adviser.

The death of the Ukrainians themselves

Then the statement of the Ukrainian official was commented by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. He expressed the opinion that Podolyak had in mind the mobilized Ukrainians.

He’s probably talking about his Dmitry Peskovpress secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov also reacted to Zelensky’s adviser’s statement that the Ukrainian offensive had not yet begun. According to a Kremlin spokesman, Podolyak is not a defense minister, which means he himself cannot know for sure whether it has begun.