Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak February 3 in an interview with a Spanish newspaper 20 minutes stated that Kyiv was paying a very high price for holding Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

However, he refused to give the exact number of casualties. Podolyak said that Kyiv would reveal the death toll after the end of the fighting.

At the same time, Podolyak said that Ukraine was paying a high price for keeping the city, but could not leave it.

Earlier on the same day, a military-political expert, adviser to the Acting Head of the Donetsk Republic, Yan Gagin, admitted that the Ukrainian military, under the guise of holding Artemivsk, could leave those mobilized to cover the exit of the main grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) from the city.

On January 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artyomovsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic a difficult one. According to him, a high intensity of attacks by the Russian military remains in this direction.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

