Flamengo’s signing of the Portuguese manager was harshly criticized on Twitter by the Polish naturalized German forward

Paulo Sousa left the command of the Polish national team to join the Flamengo bench. A move that made the Portuguese coach considered a traitor in Poland.

Several local football figures commented on the situation and the last one was Lukas Podolski, who, curiously, is a declared Flamengo fan and a darling of Mengão fans, but did not spare criticism of the manager with an Italian past at Fiorentina. .

“Paulo Sousa has deceived and disappointed everyone. Poland, where many love sports and are crazy about football. A country that dreams of the World Cup. Bad behavior, ”the 36-year-old German-born Polish striker wrote on Twitter.

“Show everyone that it was a big mistake on your part and get your place in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers,” added Podolski, sending a message in support of the red and white selection.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 08:10)

