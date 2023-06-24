In the men’s category, the Dutch remained outside the podium places. Olympic champion Niek Kimmann finished sixth in the final, his compatriot Dave van der Burg seventh. The victory was for the Frenchman Romain Mahieu, who also won a round in the first World Cup weekend in Sakarya, Turkey. He kept his compatriot Arthur Pilard and the Colombian Diego Alejandro Arboleda behind him.