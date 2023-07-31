First points for Alpine after two GPs

For the first time since the Austrian Grand Prix, theAlpine returns to the points zone thanks to’eighth place by Esteban Oconprotagonist of an excellent performance a Spa-Francorchamps on the weekend valid for the Belgian Grand Prix. The French driver, author of one of the best overtakings of the race on Yuki Tsunoda a Les Combesthus returns to the top ten after another 8th place conquered in Canada, contrary to his teammate Pierre Gasly: ​​the transalpine, despite having completed the podium feat in the Sprint Race, was unable to go beyond the 11th position in Sunday’s race, mainly due to the contact between Piastri and Sainz which slowed down the Australian’s McLaren right in front of the #10 Alpine.

Ocon smiles again

A weekend commented as follows by Ocon, more than satisfied with his performance: “It feels good to be back in the points here at Spa after a tough few weeks where we finished outside the points due to circumstances beyond our control – he has declared – overall, today was a good recovery and a race well conducted by the team. Eighth place is a great result after starting from fourteenth on the grid. There were also some fun overtaking moves along the way, especially on Tsunoda and Albon. I think it’s a good way to end a busy weekend for us and a nice way to deal with the summer break, during which we will try to rest and recharge before attacking the second part of the season. Finally, I would like to wish Otmar, Alan and Pat all the best for the future, and we thank them all for their important contributions to the team.”

Gasly consoles himself with the podium in the Sprint

More disappointed instead Gasly, who summarized his performance as follows: “Was a frustrating afternoon in which we did not score points – he added – I got a pretty good start into turn 1 and into turn 2, gaining a couple of places. I’ve been a lot unlucky with Piastri who had damage and was slow in Eau Rouge and I ended up behind him with a number of cars able to pass me. This made things difficult for us, pushed us to recover and then we wanted to see if we could extend our first stint on the Softs in view of a possible rain. However, it didn’t rain heavily enough, so we only made one stop and ended up just outside the top-10. There were some funny moments, but we still lack some power that we have to find. We now have the summer break where all of us will take some time to rest and recover before tackling the second half of the season. Finally, I wish Otmar, Alan and Pat the best for their future and a big thank you for all the moments with them this season.”

A chapter closes in Alpine

The thanks of the two pilots are addressed to the Technical Director Pat Fryto the Sports Director Alan Stays and the Team Principal Otmar Szafnauerall of them fired by Alpine during the Belgian weekend and thus interrupted their relations with the French house: “This was my last race with the team – said Szafnauer himself – and I would like to thank the efforts of everyone who has worked at the track and in our plants at Viry and Enstone during my time here, wishing them all the best for the future.”