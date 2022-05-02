For 44%, participation in power is bad for Brazil; another 43% have a contrary perception

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26, 2022 shows that the support of the Brazilian population for the presence of the military in politics is divided. For 44%, participation is bad for Brazil, while 43% evaluate it positively.

Another 8% think that the presence of members of the Armed Forces in positions of power does not affect the country. Those who did not know how to answer add up to 5%.

The rate of those who consider the participation of the military in government and politics as negative has risen 9 percentage points since December. The percentage of those who find the presence positive ranged from 41% to 43%.

reserve soldier, president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continues to associate the image of his government with the category. He has already stated, for example, that there is a high probability of having a general as deputy on the ticket for 2022. Former minister Braga Netto is the most quoted name. Vice President Hamilton Mourão is also a general.

Bolsonaro also proposed last week (April 27, 2022) a parallel vote count in the 2022 elections, controlled by the Armed Forces. On the occasion, the president stated that Brazil does not need a printed vote to ensure the “smoothness” of the October elections.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

DEMOGRAPHIC strata

The following chart stratifies each respondent’s response to the military’s perception of politics. THE drive highlights:

sex – half of the men (50%) consider that it is “well” having military in politics;

half of the men (50%) consider that it is “well” having military in politics; age – young people aged 16 to 24 are the most opposed (53%) to the presence of members of the Armed Forces in politics;



– young people aged 16 to 24 are the most opposed (53%) to the presence of members of the Armed Forces in politics; regions – in the Midwest, 56% think that the presence of the military in politics is “good for the country”; in the Northeast, 53% say it is “bad”.

Most favorable Bolsonaristas

Among those who regard the president’s work as “well” or “excellent”89% think the presence of the military in politics is positive. Those who assess how “bad” or “terrible”, 69% say the presence is negative for the country.

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

Read other reports:

POWERDATACAST

THE Power 360 it’s the PowerDate publish every 15 days the PowerDataCast, focused exclusively on the debate of electoral and public opinion polls. The last episode, still with data from the previous round, had the participation of Alberto Carlos Almeida, political scientist and founder of Instituto Brasilis.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.