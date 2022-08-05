Bolsonaro would not be a voting option for 50% of voters, he is technically tied with Simone Tebet; Lula has 37%

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) remains the least rejected pre-candidate among the most quoted names for the presidential succession, but the last month represented an advance for some of its opponents. Today, 37% of voters say they would not vote for PT “no way”according to research PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is rejected by half (50%) of Brazilians.

In the last 30 days, bounce rates from Ciro Gomes (PDT) it’s from Simone Tebet (MDB) fell beyond the survey’s margin of error of 2 percentage points – a drop of 7 pp for pedestrians and 10 pp for emedebistas. Now Ciro is rejected by 43%, and Tebet, by 53%.

Lula also has the largest contingent of people who consider him the only possible candidate. Bolsonaro is the 2nd place in this regard.

Here’s what the comparison between the surveys reveals:

Lula fluctuated 1 pp down in rejection, but worsened by 3 pp as the only candidate for whom the voter would vote;

Bolsonaro fluctuated 2 pp upwards as the only voting option and the same value downwards in rejection;

Tebet dropped 10 pp in the rejection rate;

Ciro Gomes improved both as the only possible candidate and in the rejection rate, which went from 50% to 43%.

The pre-candidate André Janones (Avante), which was tested in the previous round, withdrew from the presidential race on Thursday (4.Aug.) after meeting with Lula.

1st TURN SCENARIO

The lifting of PowerDate also showed that Lula kept 43% of the voting intentions for president in the 1st round and Bolsonaro, 35%, oscillating by 2 pp down. Ciro Gomes has 7%, Simone Tebet, 4% and Janones, who withdrew his candidacy to support Lula on Thursday (Aug 4), had 2%.

