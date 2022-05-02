Among supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the rate rises to 69%; support for easing is greater among older people and in the North

Search PowerDate carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022 shows that 33% of the Brazilian population advocates that the federal government facilitate the purchase of firearms. The majority (62%), however, is against the measure. Another 5% did not respond.

Making the sale, possession and possession of weapons more flexible was one of the mottos of the president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Currently, Brazil has more than 1 million regularized weapons. Read more here.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole.

Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

THE PowerDate also stratified the answers by sex, age, region, schooling and family income. Here are the highlights:

sex — rate of supporters of firearm facilitation is higher among men (45%); among women, it drops to 22%;

— rate of supporters of firearm facilitation is higher among men (45%); among women, it drops to 22%; age — rate of contraries is higher among young people aged between 16 and 24: 74%;

— rate of contraries is higher among young people aged between 16 and 24: 74%; region — residents of the Center-West are the most favorable to the eventual uncomplication (47%);

— residents of the Center-West are the most favorable to the eventual uncomplication (47%); family income — those who receive 5 minimum wages are the most favorable: 42%.

MOST FAVORABLE SCHOLARSHIPS

Of those interviewed who consider the president’s work to be “well” or “excellent”, 69% said they were in favor of facilitating the purchase of firearms by the government. In the group that evaluates Bolsonaro as “bad” or “terrible”the rate drops to 14%.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDate, a research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.

