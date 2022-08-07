Former President Lula has 70% of the votes that were also for PT Fernando Haddad. In the previous survey, it had 78%

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 67% of the voting intentions of its voters in the 2nd round of 2018, shows a survey by the PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2. The rate fluctuated 4 percentage points higher compared to the last survey, from July 17th to 19th. This value reached 74% in early June.

The former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) saw a decrease of 8 pp in the conversion of votes to the PT candidate in 2018, Fernando Haddad, for your electorate. Now, 70% of those who voted for Haddad in the 2nd round of 2018 intend to vote for Lula in the 1st round of the upcoming elections. The margin of error is 2 percentage points up or down.

Only 4% of Haddad voters intend to vote for Bolsonaro. On the contrary, 17% of voters who voted for the president indicate that they will vote for the PT candidate.

1st TURN SCENARIO

The picture for the 1st round of elections remains stable, as shown by the PowerDate. Lula has 43% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 35%. The other candidates together add up to 15%. PT’s index is the same in relation to the previous round and Bolsonaro’s index fluctuated negatively by 2 percentage points, at the limit of the margin of error.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from July 31 to August 2, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from July 31 to August 2, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossover of variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08398/2022.