Only 1 in 5 Brazilians defends the release; rejection is greater among adults and people who have attended higher education

Although more than half of Brazilians (53%) are in favor of decriminalizing marijuana possession, 61% of voters say they are against the release of all drugs. The data is from research PowerDate held from September 24th to 26th, 2023.

Another 22% said they were in favor of releasing all drugs in Brazil, while 17% did not respond.

The judgment of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) discussing the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use was suspended after a request for review (more time for analysis) by Minister André Mendonça. He has up to 90 days to return the text for plenary analysis. The score is 5 to 1 for decriminalization.

Here are the votes of the ministers so far:

in favor of the decriminalization of marijuana: Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber.

Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Gilmar Mendes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Rosa Weber. against decriminalization: Cristiano Zanin.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from September 24 to 26, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 212 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, PoderData makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

O PowerDate stratifies the data into gender, age, region, education and income groups. Read below:

LIBERATION X VOTE IN 2022

The majority of Voters of Lula (57%) and Bolsonaro (69%) in the 2nd round of 2022 declare themselves against the release of all drugs in Brazil. Among those who voted for the PT member, 1 in 4 say they are in favor, while only 16% of those who voted for Bolsonaro support the release of narcotics.

The action judged by the Court questions article 28 of the Drug Law, which deals with transportation and storage for personal use. The penalties determined are mild: warning about the effects, community service and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

The trial began in 2015, but was halted following a request from then minister Teori Zavascki. He died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over from Zavascki, minister Alexandre de Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018. Now, the case is under the rapporteurship of Gilmar Mendes.

Poderdata

The content of PowerDate can be read on social media, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of Power360 at the Twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and in LinkedIn.

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power360 maintains a collection of thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to monitor the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator by clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of Power360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 24 to 26, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 212 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The study’s confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company’s own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.