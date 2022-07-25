Rate rose 17 pp since September 2020; about 1/3 of the electorate would not have that amount

Search PoderDate held from July 17 to 19, 2022, shows that more than half (57%) of voters say they would have R$200 to cover some exceptionality. The rate represents a jump of 17 pp from september 2020the 1st time the PowerDate asked the question to the interviewees. At the time, the covid-19 pandemic killed close to 700 people a day.

About 1/3 of the electorate (32%) –equivalent to 52 million voters– no could cover an emergency at that amount. These percentages dropped 23 pp in almost 2 years. Those who say they do not know if they would have the amount are 11%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

DEMOGRAPHIC CLEARINGS

O Power 360 highlights:

sex – among men, 62% would have this amount for adversity; rate drops 10 pp when looking at the female electorate;

among men, 62% would have this amount for adversity; rate drops 10 pp when looking at the female electorate; region – Northeast region (62%) is where more voters would be able to cover emergencies in this amount; it is also the region that has more states with a number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil surpassing workers with a formal contract;

Northeast region (62%) is where more voters would be able to cover emergencies in this amount; it is also the region that has more states with a number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil surpassing workers with a formal contract; income – people who receive up to 2 salaries are divided and 46% say they would have this amount, while another 46% would not.

WALLET X BOLSONARO

In the group that approves the Bolsonarista management, 73% believe they have a reserve of R$ 200 in case they need to use it in an emergency. Only 16% are in the opposite situation. Among opponents of the Jair Bolsonaro administration, reality is split: 46% believe they would and 43% would not.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was held from July 17 to 19, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022