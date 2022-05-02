Another 32% would like to have equipment for personal protection; younger are the ones who most reject weapons

Search PowerDate carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022 with 3,000 voters from 283 cities in the 27 units of the Federation shows that 55% of Brazilians do not want to have a firearm at home.

Another 32% who do not have weapons, but would like to. There are also 10% who say they already have at least one gun at home, while 4% did not know how to answer the question.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

THE PowerDate highlights the following clippings on the population’s perception of having a gun at home:

sex – 60% of women do not want a gun at home; 35% of men want it;

– 60% of women do not want a gun at home; 35% of men want it; age – 67% of those aged 16 to 24 reject the idea of ​​a gun in the home; 40% of those aged 45 to 59 would like to have it;

– 67% of those aged 16 to 24 reject the idea of ​​a gun in the home; 40% of those aged 45 to 59 would like to have it; region – 23% in the Midwest report having a gun at home; 63% in the Southeast reject the idea;

– 23% in the Midwest report having a gun at home; 63% in the Southeast reject the idea; schooling – 63% of those with elementary education do not want a gun; 15% of those with higher education already have it;

– 63% of those with elementary education do not want a gun; 15% of those with higher education already have it; income – 62% of those earning 2 to 5 minimum wages reject the idea of ​​having a gun at home; 19% of those who receive more than 5 salaries already have it.

GUNS AT HOME X BOLSONARO EVALUATION

Of those who consider the president “excellent” or “well”, 19% report having a gun at home. And of those who rate it as “bad” or “terrible”72% do not want the equipment.

POWERDATA

The content of PowerDate can be read on social networks, where infographics and news are shared. Follow the profiles of the research division of the Power 360 at the twitterat the Facebookat the Instagram and not LinkedIn.

Read other reports:

POWERDATACAST

THE Power 360 it’s the PowerDate publish every 15 days the PowerDataCast, dedicated exclusively to the debate of electoral and public opinion polls. The last episode, still with data from the last round, had the participation ofpolitical scientist and adjunct professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), Alberto Carlos Almeida.

Watch (24min30s):

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access by clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click on here.