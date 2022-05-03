5% readjustment is being discussed by Bolsonaro with the economic team; This measure could cost the Executive up to R$6.3 billion in 2022

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26, 2022 shows that 46% of the Brazilian population is against a possible readjustment of the salaries of civil servants this year. Those in favor add up to 40%, while 14% did not know how to respond.

A 5% increase to the federal civil service is being discussed by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the economic team, led by Minister Paulo Guedes. The readjustment, however, is not yet defined.

The decision would cost BRL 6.3 billion to the Executive and another BRL 1.5 billion to the other powers if it were implemented from July.

According to the unions, a salary increase would be a way to mitigate the salary losses of the civil service amid high inflation and the 2 years without readjustment due to the pandemic.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

THE PowerDate also stratified the answers by sex, age, region, schooling and family income. Here are the highlights:

sex – men are more opposed to salary increases for civil servants (50%) than women (43%);

age – residents of the North region are the most favorable to a possible readjustment (50%);

family income – among those who receive 2 to 5 minimum wages, 52% are against a possible readjustment.

MOST FAVORABLE SCHOLARSHIPS

Almost half of the group that evaluates the president’s work as “excellent” or “well” (49%) is in favor of raising public servants’ salaries this year. Rate drops to 29% among those who consider it “bad” or “terrible”.



POWERDATA



METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income.

The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.

