Search PowerDate held from December 11th to 13th shows that, in Brazil, 44% believe that life will improve in the next 6 months. Another 20% believe it will stay the same and 26% expect it to get worse.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from December 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

The result is correlated with the interviewee’s vote in the 2nd round of the presidential elections: people who voted for Lula (PT) and those who did not vote tend to be more optimistic about the next 6 months, while those who voted for Bolsonaro (PL) more often expect a worsening.

O PowerDate also asked respondents about their expectations for the Lula government compared to the Bolsonaro government.

STRATIFICATION

Here are the rates for each response stratified by sex, age, region, education and family income.

POWERDATE

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from December 11 to 13, 2022. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the Poder360 Jornalismo media group.