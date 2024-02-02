Research shows that 30% say that corruption has “decreased” under the PT government; 19% declare that they did not notice a difference

Just over 1 year after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) return to Palácio do Planalto, 39% of Brazilians have the perception that corruption “increased” in the country. The data is from research PowerDate held from January 27th to 29th, 2024.

A smaller proportion of respondents (30%) believe that corruption “decreased” since the PT member took office, in January 2023. Another 19% say that “it stayed the same” and 11% were unable to answer. This is the 1st time that the PowerDate asked the interviewees the question.

The survey was carried out just over a week after Lula participated in the resumption of work to expand the Petrobras Abreu e Lima refinery, in Pernambuco, harshly criticizing the Lava Jato operation, which investigated the diversion of resources from the oil company from 2004 to 2012. including by people linked to the PT (Workers' Party, and had stopped the works after identifying irregularities, such as bribe payments to former directors and overpricing of works.

At the same event, the president also said that “everything that happened” in the country was a collusion between Brazilian judges and prosecutors subordinate to the United States Department of Justice who did not accept that Brazil had a company like Petrobras.

Lula's speeches at the event caused news outlets to once again remember what Lava Jato was and, with it, the negative effect of excessive state intervention in some cases. He also evoked the corruption processes that involved the president himself and government allies.

In this same round of research, the PowerDate showed that Brazilians were once again divided over the privatization of state-owned companies after 1 year under Lula. In January 2023, the difference between those who were against selling any state-owned company and those who said it was OK to sell all or part of them was 11 percentage points. Now, it is 1 percentage point.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from January 27th to 29th, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 229 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

O Power360 highlights:

consider that corruption increased under the Lula government – rates are higher among people aged 25 to 44 (45%), residents of the Central-West region (45%), people who attended higher education (47%) and those who have an income greater than 5 minimum wages ( 46%);

– rates are higher among people aged 25 to 44 (45%), residents of the Central-West region (45%), people who attended higher education (47%) and those who have an income greater than 5 minimum wages ( 46%); consider that corruption decreased under the Lula government – the percentages are higher among people aged 60 or over (36%), residents of the North region (36%), people who attended primary education (36%) and those who have an income of up to 2 minimum wages (33% ).

⬇️Lulistas X Bolsonaristas ⬆️

Voters of the 2 candidates who contested the 2nd round in the 2022 elections are on opposite sides. The majority (65%) of those who voted for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) believe that corruption “increased”while 48% of those who voted for Lula think that corruption “decreased”. read more in this text.

Poderdata

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from January 27th to 29th, 2024. 2,500 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 229 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, level of education, region and income. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device's keyboard. The study's confidence interval is 95%.

To make reading easier, the search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and percentages in variable crossing tables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the company's own resources. PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.