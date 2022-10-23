There are 318.9 million views of exclusive interviews and daily broadcasts since the profile was created in 2016

O Power360 channel on YouTube reached 1 million enrolled this Saturday (22). There were 673,900 subscribers in October 2021 – the growth was 48.4% in the last 12 months.

Created in February 2016, the channel of Power 360 on YouTube started to receive daily content in 2018, with its own productions made in the studio of this digital newspaper, in Brasília. Over the last 4 years, it has gained prominence with more than 318.9 million views, totaling 12.7 million hours watched.

In October 2022, it recorded a record 18.8 million views. The last record had been registered in the previous month, with 16.3 million views.

The channel houses different types of content:

own production – O Power 360 has a studio in Brasília, where he records interviews with relevant personalities of power and pictures presented by his journalists. THE playlist Power360 Interview has 620 programs published;

– O has a studio in Brasília, where he records interviews with relevant personalities of power and pictures presented by his journalists. THE Power360 Interview has 620 programs published; power and politics videos – the YouTube channel serves as a journalistic and historical archive of Brazilian politics. There are testimonies, statements by politicians and authorities in general and electoral commercials of presidential candidates in 2018 and 2022;

– the YouTube channel serves as a journalistic and historical archive of Brazilian politics. There are testimonies, statements by politicians and authorities in general and electoral commercials of presidential candidates in 2018 and 2022; live broadcasts – the spectator Power 360 has the option to follow the policy in real time via the YouTube page. The channel makes daily broadcasts of the most relevant events in the world of power.

Here are some of our own productions. Power 360:

Power360 Interview : interviews with ministers, governors, deputies, authorities, economists, researchers and important names in politics and power;

: interviews with ministers, governors, deputies, authorities, economists, researchers and important names in politics and power; Facts of the Week : the table summarizes the main newsworthy facts of the last week. It is published every Saturday;

: the table summarizes the main newsworthy facts of the last week. It is published every Saturday; Around the world : the table presents the main international events of the last week in 60 seconds. It is published every Sunday;

: the table presents the main international events of the last week in 60 seconds. It is published every Sunday; Week’s agenda : the program, which airs on Mondays, carries out a survey and analysis of what can guide the Three Powers during the week, listing the topics that can be debated and the importance of each item;

: the program, which airs on Mondays, carries out a survey and analysis of what can guide the Three Powers during the week, listing the topics that can be debated and the importance of each item; Power Explains : the table addresses highlighted issues in a didactic way, according to the relevance of the topic to the political, economic or power environment;

: the table addresses highlighted issues in a didactic way, according to the relevance of the topic to the political, economic or power environment; Electoral Power : table doesactically discusses issues around the elections and reporters inform in loco the main news;

: table doesactically discusses issues around the elections and reporters inform in loco the main news; Power Turn : reporters detail key highlights of Congressional, Judiciary and government coverage;

: reporters detail key highlights of Congressional, Judiciary and government coverage; Power reacts: 2 politicians of different ideological hues react to videos and news that were featured in the week;

2 politicians of different ideological hues react to videos and news that were featured in the week; PowerDataCast : the program discusses the results of surveys carried out by the PowerDate the research division of the Power 360 with politicians and experts;

: the program discusses the results of surveys carried out by the the research division of the with politicians and experts; Below in 1 minute : the program is a partnership with CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center). In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector;

: the program is a partnership with CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center). In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector; Humans Ballers: The podcast is part of the Powercastaudio division of the Power 360. The program combines humanities and sports, especially football, focusing on what can have an impact on the world of power.

In addition, the Power 360 performs virtual seminars to discuss public policies and topics of national interest.

In all, since February 2016, when the channel was created, 12,292 videos have been published. Of these, 2,112 are original productions.

During the electoral propaganda period, the Power 360 compiles all programs for presidential candidates in the 1st and 2nd rounds. The channel also stores all of the 30-second commercials aired on radio and TV in the period, in addition to videos posted on social media profiles of the main candidates for public office at the state level.

The commercials and programs of the most competitive candidates in the disputes for state governments and the Senate of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Ceará, Pernambuco, Pará, Alagoas and the Federal District were compiled. Watch them all here.

“This is a collection of priceless historical value. No video channel on the internet maintains playlists that compile and archive all the electoral advertisements of the main candidates throughout Brazil. By offering this type of service, the Power 360 makes a relevant contribution to voters in general, but above all to students and researchers who will always be able to watch what happened in the 2022 campaign”says the editorial director, Fernando Rodrigues.

THE POWER360

O Power 360 is a journalistic communication group. Your purpose is improve democracy by ascertaining the truth of the facts to inform and inspire.

O Power 360 started on April 18, 2000. It was on that date that journalist Fernando Rodrigues started to publish a page on political matters. After several reformulations, the Power 360 is the oldest digital news operation on politics and power issues in continuous activity on the Brazilian internet.

On May 25, 2015, the drivethe best informed newsletter daily on matters of power.

Fernando Rodrigues’ website became the digital newspaper Power 360 on November 22, 2016.

O Power 360 makes no concessions tohunt clicks” and boost your audience. Do not post entertainment, sex or sports videos. The subjects dealt with focus on 3 axes: power (politics, macroeconomics, business and everything that affects the command of the country); technology (because this topic arouses great interest in the power environment and because advances in this area change the market) and media (due to the fact that this industry influences decisions in all spheres).