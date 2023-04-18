Channel in the application offers the main news of the day and exclusive reports from the digital newspaper

O Power360 launched a news channel on WhatsApp. This is yet another means of communication for this digital newspaper to keep the reader always well informed, also through the communities of the most popular messaging app in Brazil.

To access the channel, you must have a WhatsApp account. Then just enter the channel through from this link. Once registered, the reader of the Power360 you will receive the main news and will always be updated.

On the channel, exclusive reports from the Power360 and the main news of the day. The subjects dealt with by this digital newspaper focus on 3 axes: power (politics, macroeconomics, business and everything that affects the command of the country); technology (because this topic arouses great interest in the power environment and because advances in this area change the market), and the media industry (because this sector has influence on decisions in all spheres).

Interviews with the country’s main politicians and authorities, as well as researchers and experts, will also be released on WhatsApp to clarify matters about power and politics that are currently under public debate.

OTHER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

O Power360 informs readers through 7 other social networks. Do you already follow the profiles of the digital newspaper? All can be searched for by “@Poder360”.

The digital newspaper also has a channel on YouTube. sign up here.

Created in 2016, the channel has received daily content since 2018, with productions made at the digital newspaper’s studio, in Brasília. O Power360 has a program with special panels and interviews with relevant political figures, specialists and authorities. In addition, it publishes videos with national impact on politics and power, in daily coverage of Congress and the government.