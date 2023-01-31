Digital newspaper was featured in vehicles in the USA, Europe and Argentina throughout 2022

In 2022, the digital newspaper Power360 was quoted by renowned international newspapers and agencies as the washington post (USA), Fox News (USA), guardian (UK), Le Monde (France), Reuters (UK), Bloomberg (USA) and clarion (Argentina).

The following infographics show traditional national and international media newspapers that mentioned the Power360 and other group companies, such as PowerDate:

Read more about Power360:

THE POWER360

THE Power360 and the digital journalistic publication on older power and politics in continuous operation in Brazil. It was created on April 18, 2000 by journalist Fernando Rodrigues as a vehicle hosted on UOL. It turned into this digital newspaper in 2016.

Today, it is daily reading for political operators, financial market professionals and everyone who needs to know precisely, concisely and directly what is happening in the “establishment” – as this one showed institutional campaign in 2020.

FHC, Sarney, Dilma and Temer speak at the Poder360 institutional campaign in 2020: “Power reads Power”

In April 2021, the Power360 registered the entry of a new member, Frederick Trajan. The businessman has a 25% stake in this digital newspaper. The other 75% belong to the original founding partners, journalists Fernando Rodrigues and Mariângela Gallucci.