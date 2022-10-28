Digital newspaper was featured in vehicles such as “Bloomberg” and “Washington Post”, from the US, and the British “Reuters” and “Guardian”

From January to September 2022, the digital newspaper Power 360 was cited 40,342 times by other vehicles on the internet. Among them, renowned international newspapers and agencies such as Washington Post (USA), guardian (UK), Le Monde (France), Reuters (UK), Bloomberg (USA) and Clarin (Argentina).

On North American TV, the program Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, gives HBO, mentioned in september survey PowerDate about the opinion of Brazilians about whether or not the government facilitates the purchase of weapons.

This digital newspaper also had 3.3 million backlinks pointed from another 21,777 sites, that is, when there is a citation with a direct link to the Power 360. O backlink is a metric that shows the digital density of the brand and proves the capillarity of the content of the Power 360 on the Internet.

In the last 12 months, Brazilian internet users performed 1.4 million searches on the keyword “Power 360” and found 431,000 texts indexed on Google.

Read below for mentions of Power 360 and other divisions of the group, such as the research company PowerDatein some of the most relevant newspapers in the national and international media:

O Power 360 is the oldest continuously operating digital journalistic publication on power and politics in Brazil. It was created in April 2000 by journalist Fernando Rodrigues as a vehicle hosted at the UOL. It became this digital newspaper in 2016. Today, it is daily read by political operators, financial market professionals and everyone who needs to know precisely, concisely and directly what is happening in the “establishment” – as shown by this institutional campaign in 2020.