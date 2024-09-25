This week, the digital newspaper is holding a series of conversations with candidates for mayor of São Paulo and broadcasting them live on YouTube

THE Poder360 will interview this Wednesday (September 25, 2024), at 4 pm, the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB). The conversation will be broadcast on channel of the digital newspaper on YouTube live.

Watch the interview with Tabata Amaral:

Tabata Amaral is 30 years old. She is a member of the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party). She is in her 2nd term as federal deputy for the state of São Paulo. She was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, with 337 thousand votes. She is dating the mayor of Recife and candidate for reelection, John Fields (PSB).

THE Poder360 will conduct interviews with candidates for Mayor of São Paulo. The 6 candidates with the highest scores in the polls were invited.

The interviews will be held in the PodSonhar studio, the entrepreneurship podcast of Poder360in the capital of São Paulo. Presenter Miguel Carvalho and reporter Fabricio Julião will lead the conversations.

Read the schedule:

The candidates Guilherme Boulos (Psol) and Datena (PSDB) were invited by Poder360but did not say whether they would be able to speak to the digital newspaper.



PODER360 & ELECTIONS 2024

Read below how the interview went with Marina Helena (New):

New and PL – the candidate believes that the parties are the only right-wing and opposition parties in Brazil;

– the candidate believes that the parties are the only right-wing and opposition parties in Brazil; Paulo Guedes in the team in eventual victory – “I already told him that he is more than welcome, but I win first and then we can talk”he stated;

– “I already told him that he is more than welcome, but I win first and then we can talk”he stated; criticism of Tallis Gomes – Marina said she will teach the businessman that it is possible for a woman to be a mother and CEO after he said he would not like to have women in charge of companies;

– Marina said she will teach the businessman that it is possible for a woman to be a mother and CEO after he said he would not like to have women in charge of companies; full interview – watch here (56min20s).

Read below how the interview went with Ricardo Nunes (MDB):