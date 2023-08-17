Digital newspaper will broadcast a conversation with the president of the Central Bank on its YouTube channel, at 11:30 am

The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, 54 years old, will grant an interview to Power360 this Thursday (17.Aug.2023), at 11:30 am. O digital newspaper channel on YouTube will broadcast live.

Campos Neto has been president of BC since February 28, 2019. He was chosen for the position by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which sanctioned the project that gave autonomy to the autarchy, in February 2021. Campos Neto’s mandate will last until December 31, 2024.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and other members of the government have been criticizing Campos Neto and the BC since the beginning of 2023 for maintaining the Selic at a level they considered high –13.75% per year.

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) reduced the Selic rate from 13.75% per annum to 13.25% at the August 2nd meeting. Half of the directors voted for the 0.25 percentage point cut and the other half for 0.5 pp. Campos Neto was responsible for the tie-breaking vote in favor of the 0.5 pp cut.

There was celebration on the part of government members and Lula’s allies after the Selic reduction, but the criticism did not end. More cuts are expected in 2023. Economists estimate that the rate could end the year at 11.75%.