Journalist Janio de Freitas, 90 years old, will be a columnist for the Power360 from Friday (20.jan.2023). It will publish articles weekly on Fridays. He will also write when the situation of power requires immediate analysis.

Janio was born in Niterói (RJ) on June 9, 1932. He is a reference in reports on the investigation of crimes in public administration. He started in journalism in 1954, in the Carioca Diary. Was columnist gives Folha de S.Paulo for 42 years, from 1980 to 2022. He wrote in the Sunday print edition. The paper shut him down in December claiming “cost containment”.

In 69 years of career, accompanied the governments of 23 presidents of the Republic. Click on the arrows in the gallery below to find out more about Janio de Freitas’ professional career:

“It is a reference name in Brazilian journalism. Janio de Freitas will continue to contribute to the public debate and explain Brazilian politics to readers.”says the Editor-in-Chief of the Power360Fernando Rodrigues, 59 years old.

North-South Railroad

The journalist is responsible for one of the most impactful revelations in the history of the Brazilian media. He wrote in 1987 that construction companies had previously agreed on the result of the bidding process for the North-South railroad work.

On May 8 of that year, Janio published in the classifieds section, in encrypted form, a list with the numbers of the auctioned lots and the initials of the construction company that won each one.

On May 12, the result of the bidding process was announced by the federal government. The following day (May 13), Janio’s report was published revealing that the bidding had been rigged.

The president at the time was José Sarney, of the then PMDB (current MDB). Each lot of the work, 18 in total, had a winning construction company. The list was known beforehand, which demonstrated that the division was a hit between the companies.



Sérgio Freitas – 16.jan.23 Janio de Freitas, 90, accompanied the governments of 23 presidents in the country; in the image, he in a photo taken on January 16, 2023

innovation in journalism

Janio said in an interview with Power360 in May 2022 that journalism needs innovations to fulfill its mission of informing society and providing development. According to him, the conventional media has not yet adapted to the internet.

The interview was published when the report on Norte-Sul completed 35 years. The investigation won the main category of the Esso Journalism Award, the most important of the media during its 60 years of existence (1955-2015).