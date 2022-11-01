Brand is 2.1% higher than that registered in the 1st shift; data is from Google Analytics

O Power 360 registered more than 2.3 million unique users last Sunday (30.Oct.2022), date of the 2nd round, according to data from Google Analytics. The mark is 2.1% higher than that registered in the 1st shift (2.Oct.2022).

In addition to the audience record, the digital newspaper had 5.45 million page views, that is, views on the site. The average reader time on the page was 4 minutes and 6 seconds.

The Google Analytics measurement tool indicates that the Power 360 reached a new historical record in relation to the number of unique visitors to the site. According to the platform, from October 1st to October 30th, there were 17.4 million unique users and 58.9 million page views.

In September, the Power 360 reached 11 million unique visitors, surpassing the historic record recorded in January this year (9.9 million). In comparison with the same period in 2021, the increase was 240%. The data is from Comscore, whose measurement is considered the gold standard in the advertising market.

UNDERSTAND THE DATA

In the last 3 months (August, September and October), with the coverage of the 1st round of the 2022 elections, this digital newspaper registered 30 million unique visitors – that is, 33 million different people passed through the Power 360 in this period. In addition, there were 132 million page views.

single visitor it is the reader that is counted only once in a 30-day period (no matter how many times they visit that same address on the internet). This metric is used to understand the audience coverage of a given communication vehicle on the web: how many people individually visit the address at least once (a specific URL) over the course of 1 month.

Already page views are the number of times a given address is visited (sometimes by the same reader) over the course of 30 days. This measurement is used to understand the audience frequency of the vehicle.