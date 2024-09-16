Centennial Bahian newspaper will start publishing in its printed editions differentiated content and in-depth analyses produced by the digital newspaper

The newspaper of Salvador (BA) The afternoonfounded in 1912, leader in circulation in the North-Northeast and the 5th in Brazil, and the Poder360the oldest and most relevant digital newspaper covering topics related to the Three Powers in Brasília, have entered into a strategic partnership. Starting tomorrow, Tuesday (September 17, 2024), readers of the printed editions of The afternoon now has daily journalistic material produced by the team at Poder360.

Focused on power and politics and their impacts on society and the economy, the content to be published on the pages of The afternoon encompass segments such as energy, health, agribusiness, sustainability, technology and sports businesses. The union between the two media outlets promises to enrich the news scene with new perspectives and in-depth analyses of the national situation, through special reports and exclusive interviews.

“This unprecedented collaboration will allow our readers to count on a broader and more in-depth range of information and analyses on the political scenario that directly influences our region, information that originates from the most respected digital newspaper in the area”says the Group’s president The afternoonJoão de Mello Leitão. He highlights that the partnership gains strength precisely because it associates two vehicles that are references in reputation and reliability. “We believe this integration will strengthen our commitment to providing more complete and relevant content”it says.

For the director of Poder360 John Gallucci Rodrigues, “the partnership between the digital newspaper Poder360 and “A Tarde” is part of the consolidation of a new scenario in the national media, with the union of a vehicle with a century-old tradition with another that was born within the internet”. Rodrigues states that this union will “give an even wider readership access to quality reports, produced within the standards of good professional journalism” and that this is “another step in the transition process that the news media industry is going through”. For him, “It is very positive when traditional media come together, because the winner is the reader, who will have reliable sources of information at a time when this type of input is increasingly essential to improving democracy and Brazilian society”.

ABOUT PODER360

Created in April 2000 by journalist Fernando Rodrigues as a page about political issues, Poder360 is the oldest digital native journalism operation with news about power in continuous activity on the Brazilian internet. It will complete 25 years in 2025.

In 2016, the Poder360 adopted the current digital newspaper format and began offering segmented editorials, gaining a leading position among digital media outlets dedicated to issues related to the Three Branches of Government. The average audience of Poder360 in 2024 it has remained at around 10 million unique visitors per month. Of this total, the 2 largest blocks of readers are in the Southeast (48%) and the Northeast (20%).