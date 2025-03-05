The extraordinary regularization of half a million foreigners is the condition ‘sine qua non’ of Pode … From the escaped Puigdemont will withdraw an iCititive in the Congress of Deputies with which they urged Pedro Sánchez to celebrate a matter of trust. “We are going to vote radically against it,” said the general secretary of Morada yesterday, Ione Belarra, just a couple of hours after the registration of the law in the lower house. He did it knowing that the ‘yes’ of the four deputies of Podemos becomes essential for Sánchez given the current parliamentary arithmetic complex.

The speech of Podemos has barely varied in 24 hours, if it has been hardened, going from qualifying the neoconvergents of “anti -immigration” party to “racist” and that “buys marks openly from the extreme right” Catalan. On this occasion, he has been the Secretary of Organization and Coportavoz of the Party, Pablo Fernández, in charge of replicating the words of its leader, denouncing that the PSOE-junts pact is not to “decentralize competences, but to decentralize racism.” They do not even show willing to negotiate amendments to the text, Fernández wanted to make clear. “With human rights, there is no possibility of negotiating,” he insisted early on Wednesday in two interviews in ‘RNE’, ‘La 2’ and ‘Ràdio 4’ and in ‘Be Catalunya’.

Not everything was going to be criticism of Junts, also to the PSOE, a party that accuses having given a “very important turn to extreme right positions in Catalonia” since the arrival of Salvador Illa to the Generalitat. Fernández wanted to go further, even affirming that it is “evident” that the migration policy of the PSOE violates human rights. As an example, he has put the catastrophe of the Melilla fence of June 2022 and the management-to his judgment, “infamous”-of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

It would not be the first time that the dwellings amagan with torpedoing a rule and then they agree to ‘in extremis’ with the PSOE as it happened with the fiscal package at the end of November last year when the Executive managed to approve its reform after binding to the purple formation, which ceded with an uncertain promise to tax the energy that has not yet materialized at all. At the opposite end, it would not be either to consummate their threat. It has already happened with the unemployment subsidy in January 2024.

“We can not present amendments and has already decided that, it is negotiated what is negotiated, your vote will be ‘no’. Correct? ”He has ultimately asked the presenter of ‘Las Mañanas de Rne’, the journalist Josep Cuní. “There is an unavoidable issue,” the part of the party for the umpteenth time has insisted, avoiding responding clearly, “the ILP; This is what is urgent. From there, we could have another type of availability ».

The wait for Podemos can be extended. JUNTS sources transfer that there is no progress in this regard and that they already positioned themselves against the extraordinary regularization of half a million foreigners. They also remember that their migratory agreement with the PSOE is not linked to the distribution of immigrant minors overcrowded in the Canary Islands, or the General State Budget of the year 2025, much less to this ILP.

Stop since September

The debate on the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to regularize more than half a million foreigners in an extraordinary way is again on the table. The measure, which had the support of more than 700,000 signatures, was literally in a drawer – after its approval in April last year, when it was stagnant in the amendment period. Then, Junts, like the Popular Party, was in favor of the initiative and the only game that was flatly opposed was Vox. Now, almost a year after its taken into consideration, the text is without a date set in the calendar to take it to its final vote in the Congress of Deputies.

Specifically, the ILP finds in the phase of presentations, where political forces try to agree on a definitive text to raise it to the following process in the lower house: its vote in plenary session.

Along the way, we can register a non -law proposition (NLP), on the support of adding, BNG, ERC and Bildu. rejected in the plenary last week thanks, in part, to the votes against the Socialists. With it, and despite being a non -binding parliamentary initiative, purple formation sought foreigner