The amendment to the General State Budget to finance the arrival of the tram to the Carmen neighborhood of Murcia must now seek an opportunity in the Senate. Podemos finally withdrew this Thursday the proposal presented for this purpose in the Congress of Deputies, avoiding its vote in plenary. The text, which requested to allocate 20 million to the extension of Line 1 of this means of transport to the railway station, was already rejected last week in the Budget Commission of the Lower House.

The final result then was 15 votes in favor and 17 ‘no’. They voted ‘yes’, together with Podemos, PP, Ciudadanos and Junts. Vox deputies were present but did not participate. “We withdrew it because the vote in the Commission and the position of the PSOE made it clear to us that its approval was not viable in plenary,” said sources from the purple formation, once again defending the path of the budgetary amendment against that of the agreement as the direct way to achieve infrastructure development.

«We are working rigorously to obtain a way of financing the project and we do not want to stay in those 20; We will try to get as much as possible, hoping that the negotiations will bear fruit shortly, “said this Thursday, before the start of the plenary session, the socialist municipal spokesman and mayor of Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca. The mayor added that “it cannot be that we have a tram with a design that served to encourage urban speculation, which weighed down small merchants and has opted for the models of large shopping centers; what we want is a tram that territorially supports the municipality, “concluded Lorca.

For his part, the Cs senator for Murcia, Miguel Sánchez, reiterated his intention to present an amendment in the Senate in the same sense as the one rejected. This must be presented next week, when the accounts leave Congress and reach the Upper House. The vote on this amendment will, in principle, come just before Christmas. Sánchez expressed his hope that, if voting proportions similar to those seen in the Commission in Congress are maintained, the proposal can go ahead. It must be remembered that Podemos does not have representatives in the Senate -which prevents it from presenting a new amendment in this Chamber-, but it does have its so-called confluences. However, just the sum of the senators from PSOE and ERC greatly hinders a majority in favor, which would require practically the support of all the parliamentarians from the rest of the groups.

However, the Popular Party of Murcia, through its municipal spokesperson, Rebeca Pérez, proposed this Thursday, in her intervention prior to the ordinary session of the Municipal Plenary, that the parties of all the political groups of the Municipal Corporation present in the Senate amendments to the General State Budget to expand the tramway in the regional capital.