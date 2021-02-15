From the left: the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, the spokesman minister, María Jesús Montero, and the minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

United We can present 12 amendments to the rule that regulates the Minimum Living Income (IMV) and that is in the parliamentary process in Congress. “In the absence of a response to the proposals for improvement of the IMV within the Government for more than six months, the confederal group will register several amendments to expand the cases of violation,” explains the purple formation in its note, in which it announces the presentation of this battery of proposals this Tuesday morning.

The clashes between the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, have occurred almost since the summer. The first calls for faster implementation of aid that, when approved in May, was estimated to reach 850,000 vulnerable families. On the other hand, according to the latest data, about 160,000 households have reached by now. The second usually responds that his department is analyzing the problems that the help in its deployment is finding to correct them. To try to reach more families more quickly, the Executive has made four changes, in individual Councils of Ministers, the last one at the beginning of this month, but the aid continues not to be deployed at the speed that Iglesias demands.

Along with these changes, the rule is still in the parliamentary process. Although the decree-law that approved it was validated by a very large majority, it was also agreed that its passage through parliament would be like a bill, which gives rise to the groups being able to amend the rule. And at this point is the one that is, with the deadline for amendments extended several times and that, a priori, ends next Wednesday. Although the table of Congress can agree on a new extension of the term.

However, Unidos Podemos has gotten tired, as its note makes clear, and has already decided to present a dozen amendments unilaterally. In principle, this formation was negotiating with the Social Security the corrections, but finally it has decided to present them “in the absence of response”. “At this rate [de implantación] It would take four years ”to reach the initial goal, point out the purple ones.

According to the training with the first amendment, they intend to expand the group of people who “enter a situation of vulnerability during the exercise itself.” In the initial regulation, this option was open, but it was more demanding than those who were in a structurally vulnerable situation.

Another of the amendments seeks to exclude from the calculation of income to decide whether to have access to the IMV, aid for dependency or benefits and unemployment subsidies received, that is, that they are no longer being collected, it is understood that because they have been exhausted . We can also exceptionally seek that beneficiaries of minimum insertion income (one of the SEPE grants) or regional social grants have the IMV recognized automatically if they do not exceed the income threshold.

In addition to these amendments, there is another that seeks to take into account the disability situation of the beneficiaries by adding a supplement to the aid. The list is completed with eight other proposals, among which there is one that aims to relax the requirements for a coexistence unit to be recognized among those under 30 years of age and another that seeks to facilitate access for those who have been forced to move to live with relatives due to a sudden situation of loss of income.