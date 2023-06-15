In the town of Jerez de los Caballeros in Badajoz, the PP will govern in a minority during the next legislature, with the abstention of United for Jerez (the local brand of Podemos), which has expressed its refusal to negotiate with the PSOE (second most voted force) due to the quarrels between both formations.

Four years ago, in this municipality of 9,000 inhabitants, the Popular Party, Ciudadanos and Unidas por Jerez reached an agreement to govern in coalition against the party that won the elections, the PSOE. Juan Carlos Santana, the only United Councilor at the time, ended up being elected mayor. He joined them in opposing the management of the PSOE councilor in the previous legislature, Virginia Borrallo, whom they accused of being “authoritarian” for ignoring control and transparency mechanisms and for using the local media for propaganda purposes. The mandate only lasted a year and a half, since a defecting councilor from the popular side gave governance to the socialist Borrallo after a motion of no confidence. These strange alliances have caused personal quarrels and a climate of general tension that have made it impossible for the two forces on the left to understand each other.

In this 2023, the polls have punished the PSOE and rewarded the Popular Party, which has been the list with the most votes. United for Jerez has increased its representation, from one councilor to three. Once the talks to draw the future of the local entity began, the first thing that the purples proposed to their former partners was to reissue the coalition that did not finish the legislature, and that Juan Carlos Santana return to be mayor of Jerez de los Caballeros, something that the PP has not seen well as it is not the most voted list and consider that the direction of the City Council corresponded to them.

By not reaching an agreement, the purple formation has announced that its councilors will go to the opposition, but that they will abstain in the vote on Saturday. “The people have spoken and they are sovereign, they have understood that the PP should have more votes than anyone else, I think that it has been a harsh punishment for the PSOE for how it has treated us during this time. It is time to let govern, an agreement has not been reached, where for us the mayor’s office was not an end, but a means to continue with the tripartite line”, Santana highlighted.

From United for Jerez they say that at no time has an abstention been negotiated with the PP, since they do not need it. “At the time they had no problem voting for me as mayor four years ago, I believe in people above acronyms. We understand that it would be disrespectful to citizens not to have the necessary support and not to abstain”.

The numbers that came out on May 28 indicated that a municipal executive of the PSOE and United for Jerez had been formed, a scenario that, they say, has never been considered. “It seems curious that two leftist forces cannot reach an agreement, but the PSOE campaign has been very harsh against our party and against me. They wanted me off the political scene, in a situation of mistrust you cannot work for the government of Jerez de los Caballeros”, Santana highlighted, although he does hope that the situation will be redirected and that the wounds produced during this time will be healed. .

As of Saturday, the new mayor will be the popular Raúl Gordillo, who appreciated the announcement of abstention from United for Jerez. “I hope that they carry out a constructive opposition, we did not see fit to reissue the coalition of the previous legislature, since the polls have said that they want a government led by the PP,” says Gordillo.

As for the fact that the leftist formation allows them to govern and does not agree with the PSOE, Gordillo assures that it is due to the tension that has been experienced in the town during this time. He also stresses that the current City Council has not taken into account the rest of the parties, with despotic policies. “With these people at no time have they sought to start conversations, it is important that the neighbors do not feel ashamed of the plenary sessions. We hope that, from now on, cordiality prevails in the municipal corporation”, reflects the future mayor of the town.

Another municipality where the Podemos councilors are willing to favor the PP is La Guardia, a town of 2,163 inhabitants in Toledo. There, however, the purple formation has threatened its councilors with expulsion if they sign a government pact with the popular ones, reports the EFE news agency. In the municipal elections of 28-M, the PSOE was the list with the most votes, with four councilors, the same as the PP, and Unidas Podemos-IU had three councilors.