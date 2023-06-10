The political formation Podemos will head the list for the general elections on 23-J for the Region of Murcia of the recently created confluence of the left Sumar, and Javier Sánchez Serna will be number 1. The current deputy in Congress of the purple formation for the The Murcian community is also the regional coordinator of Podemos.

Serna will be one of the six head of the list of as many provinces and Communities that the purple formation will lead in these elections according to Sumar’s proposal, along with Navarra, Guipúzcoa, Granada, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Álava. This is stated in the statement of the new coalition, which affirms that it has accepted the direction of Podemos, and that the team of the Murcian deputy has not wanted to assess.

“We are not going to make any kind of statement until it is official,” said sources close to Sánchez Serna, who insisted that “we do not have any direct news that this is going to be the case, and the negotiations are carried out directly in Madrid.” . These statements coincide with the Podemos statement sent this Saturday to its militancy, in which the leadership says that the conformation of the lists cannot be considered closed, since it does not accept the veto of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and urges Sumar to renegotiate.

The reactionaries have tried to veto @IreneMontero by all possible means: political violence, judicial harassment and media sewer. But the saddest thing is that progressive sectors succumb to the pressure and also join that right-wing veto.

Without Irene Montero, the unit… pic.twitter.com/nGAKs4gZAX — Javier Sánchez Serna (@J_Sanchez_Serna) June 9, 2023

This Friday, Sánchez Serna already made his support for Montero clear: «The saddest thing is that progressive sectors succumb to pressure and also join that right-wing veto. Without it, the unit will be touched.

Podemos sources in the Region did not want to assess yesterday the fact that an ‘in extremis’ agreement had been reached this Friday to achieve the confluence of the parties to the left of the PSOE under Sumar (the proposal of the acting Minister of Labor and second vice president, Yolanda Díaz), including the purple formation. But they did make it clear that they were against the veto on the presence on the lists for future elections of the acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero: “We want that veto to be lifted.” The deadline to close all the lists ends on June 19.