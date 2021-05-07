The ‘Iglesias era’ already has the days counted in Podemos seven years after its foundation. The purple formation wants to avoid the interim situation as soon as possible and will elect its new general secretary on June 13 in what will be the fourth Citizen Assembly in its history, the highest governing body of the party. The purple ones try to avoid that the absence of leadership is prolonged after the goodbye of Pablo Iglesias on May 4, after the Madrid elections, and take advantage of a moment of internal cohesion before new critical voices emerge. Throughout this month they will open a process for the different candidacies to be formalized, although the favorite to relieve the historic leader is the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, who already replaced the former purple leader in charge of the portfolio in March and has with the approval of the party leadership.

During this morning, the Executive of Podemos has met to finish closing all the details of the call. «We wanted to thank Pablo (Iglesias) for a leadership that has allowed us to be where we are today, also to the thousands of militants. We have just made a collective decision for the fourth Citizen Assembly of Podemos to take place during May and June. As always, it will be a participatory process in which thousands of people will decide how this new stage will unfold “, explained the number three of the training, Alberto Rodríguez, in a video, since no other leader is expected to appear before the press .

Until the celebration of this congress, which has already been dubbed Vistalegre IV, it will be the Executive who will pilot the course of training on a temporary basis, as has been validated by the State Citizen Council.

Within this hard core of leadership are, apart from Belarra, Minister Irene Montero, Organization Secretary Alberto Rodríguez, parliamentary spokesman Pablo Echenique, state co-spokespersons Isa Serra and Rafa Mayoral, State Secretaries Nacho Álvarez or Noelia Vera and the deputy Sofía Castañón, among others.

Regarding the possibility of Belarra holding the leadership of Podemos, Echenique celebrates that this “has to be female, it is also good news that Podemos is a less Madrid force as it has been until now.”

Two-headed leadership



Meanwhile, the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who is not affiliated with the party and was appointed by Iglesias himself as the next candidate of United We Can to the general elections, remains focused on her work as Minister of Labor and avoids accepting any type of nomination. The idea that the directive manages is that it is she who takes command of the coalition (which is formed by Podemos, En Comú Podem, Galicia en Comú and Izquierda Unida) from within the Government, so that a two-headed leadership becomes effective .

This would allow Belarra, in the case of being elected secretary general, to free herself from the task of leading relations with the PSOE within the coalition and thus focus on the reconstruction of Podemos in the face of the next generals, the first of the party without churches in front. Among the greatest urgencies, try to alleviate the territorial weakness that affects Podemos since 2018 and maintain good relations with the formations that remain within the coalition.