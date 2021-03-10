Sánchez Serna: “There is only one policy: antifascist sanitary cordon” Javier Sánchez Serna, in a file image. / Juan Carlos Caval placeholder image

Podemos will support the motions of censure, both in the Regional Assembly and in the Murcia City Council, to remove the PP from both governments. The deputy of the purple formation Javier Sánchez Serna has announced that “we do not want to leave any kind of doubt. Everything that is to remove the PP and Vox from the institutions is positive. Faced with the advance of the extreme right, there is only one policy: anti-fascist cordon of health. Podemos is going to cast their votes to evict the corruption party, the PP, and to close the path to Vox in the Region of Murcia“, has said.

The coordinator of the purple formation has announced that “we have just signed the motion of censure in the Murcia City Council that will put an end to 25 years of the PP government in our land. We also have to announce that from Podemos we will support the motions but we will not become part of any government with Citizens. Podemos will pass into the opposition and will become the left-wing opposition in the Murcia Region, a place where we will continue to push for a project of social justice and sustainable policies, something that is very far from the approach of a neoliberal force such as Ciudadanos » .

Sánchez Serna, who is convinced that with this decision “We can put the interests of the Region ahead and the need for a democratic regeneration that stops the extreme right,” has acknowledged that his formation I had no information about those motions “Nor has he spoken directly to us.”