The purples, who celebrate their anniversary event this Saturday, ask the vice president to “clarify” the course of Sumar
Small gestures can be more eloquent in politics than big slogans. Last Tuesday, Podemos celebrated nine years since its founding – which it will celebrate this Saturday with an act in Zaragoza – and received an unexpected congratulations with a message between the lines. “We can and its militancy opened the possibility of change after
#Podemos #turns #stuck #doubts #Yolanda #Díazs #project
Leave a Reply