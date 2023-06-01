The Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, this Wednesday in Madrid. samuel sanchez

The future of the space to the left of the PSOE is still up in the air. Eight days before the deadline for the registration of coalitions that will contest the general elections on July 23, the ministers clear their agendas and the Sumar team shields especially delicate negotiations. The fit of the puzzle is complex. Yolanda Díaz will have to build an agreement in record time that reconciles the interests of around fifteen parties whose understanding is essential, at least, to go out and fight. Nothing is done and every day that passes, the actors are putting their demands in black on white. The last to do so more or less publicly was Compromís, which at the end of Tuesday asked to lead a ballot in the Valencian Community for which party sources also demand their own brand and, a priori, without a large presence of Podemos. The conditions have outraged the leadership of the formation this Wednesday. Former vice president Pablo Iglesias, a figure still with enormous influence over the executive, transferred the pressure to Díaz on TV3: “The responsibility of the leader is 90%.”

Surrounded by journalists, in her first public appearance since the 28-M elections, the Sumar leader avoided reporting on the course of the negotiations on Wednesday. “There are many discouraged and concerned Democrats and progressives in our country today. I send you a clear message of hope and trust. I take on the challenge and we go out to win the country. Spain is waiting for us, ”Díaz urged upon her arrival at the presentation of a book in the center of Madrid.

Contacts were resumed on Monday and different organizations have been showing support ever since. Izquierda Unida, Más Madrid, Más País, or the environmentalists Verdes Equo and Alianza Verde did it. The last to speak was the party whose candidacy for Parliament was led on Sunday by former deputy Joan Baldoví. “Compromís existed before 15-M, we are a reality, we have militancy, structure and the endorsement of 350,000 votes.” These are the arguments that the group’s negotiating team puts forward before the representatives of Sumar —Amparo Piquer and Iván Castañón for Compromís and Josep Vendrell and Rodrigo Amírola for Díaz—, with whom they had a first meeting yesterday afternoon. The coalition held a meeting of the management on Tuesday in which some minimums were exposed: the Compromís brand must appear on the ballots and, in no case, will it be a confluence or the Valencian brand of Sumar for the general elections of 23-J . The formation lost 100,000 votes in the autonomous elections of 28-M, but they maintain much more support than Podemos, which compared to 2019 lost 60% of the votes on Sunday and was left out of the Parliament and the Valencia City Council. “That implies the candidacies”, admit sources from the organization that, in principle, will require that the heads of the list of the three provinces be from Compromís, although they do not rule out that, in the event that there is a consensus name, Podemos could lead one of them.

From Sumar they refuse to offer details about the negotiations, but call for “tranquility” and urge “continue working.” The talks take place in different formats and the intention, they say, is to reach an agreement with all parties. The demands of Compromís, however, have stirred up Podemos. Some voices already warned before 28-M that his party has a project and an electoral space at the “state” level and that the results of regional and municipal elections cannot be extrapolated to the general ones. This Wednesday, it was the former secretary general, Pablo Iglesias, who gave voice to the discontent. “There is a very complex situation. As there is no time for primaries, it will not be the citizen leadership and listening that defines how an exciting space is built, but we are already seeing how Compromís comes out. And the rest of the parties are going to say: ‘Me too’. This should make everyone think about how important it would have been to have things ready and set up earlier. From now on, everyone has to make an effort,” criticized Iglesias, pointing to the slowness of the process led by Díaz.

For the former vice president, however, “there is no alternative” to unity at this time. “If there is no agreement, people beat us up. It is enormous pressure for Yolanda”, he added. Iglesias emphasized this issue, noting that “not achieving it would be a failure” fundamentally for the head of Labor “and her party.” “The responsibility that the leader has is 90%. The rest of the actors have to pitch in. We can is a condition of possibility that this goes well, but it is evident who has the weight and who is receiving the demands right now, ”he insisted.

From the formation led by Minister Belarra, they emphasize the importance of advancing in the negotiations and warn that the next 24 hours are key to start finalizing details. The deadlines are getting shorter and the more the process is delayed, the more the possibilities of understanding are removed, they move.

Más Madrid also wants to assert the support harvested in the Community of Madrid on Sunday, no less than 18.35% of the vote. “We have had some very good results,” the opposition leader in the regional Assembly, Mónica García, recalled on RNE. “We are going to contribute to the progressive space of Sumar with the generosity and capacity of results that guarantee our talent, experience and way of doing politics. We are not going to go with red lines,” said the deputy. Sources from the formation deny that their intention is to veto the presence of Podemos on the lists for Madrid. But everyone jealously guards the details. There is little more than a week left to overcome the abyss.