The State Commission of Guarantees of Podemos has agreed to the precautionary suspension of militancy of its only deputy in the Asturian parliament, Covadonga Tomé, considering that she has been involved in irregular and harmful situations for the image of the party in the past electoral process before the elections. on May 28 and also for allegedly trying to disrupt the proper functioning of its organs. Tomé has maintained a confrontation with the regional and national leadership of Podemos since she was chosen by the militancy as head of the list for the regional elections last May at the head of a candidacy made up of other leaders of the critical sector such as Laura Tuero and Xune Lipe. , whom the purple formation has also filed and provisionally suspended from militancy.

The disciplinary file refers to several statements made by Tomé after being appointed head of the list in the regional elections and to be promoted, already as a deputy; a meeting with the then socialist candidate for the Presidency, Adrián Barbón, to decide the meaning of Podemos’ vote at his investiture “without adhering to the decisions adopted by the management bodies.” In addition, it points out that Tomé called an assembly outside the party so that Podemos members could vote — “without guarantee of any kind” — and through a form to collect personal data from the participants “who were going to be processed by outsiders.” to the party,” as stated in the file. Likewise, she emphasizes that, as a deputy, she has decided on the destination of the parliamentary funds made available to the Mixed Group, of which she is a part along with Forum, and the hiring of an assistant “without agreeing on said provisions and appointment with the management.” in addition to “not having donated any of his public salary in the manner established in Podemos regulations.”

Podemos Asturies has been run by a manager since last September its regional coordinator, Sofía Castañón, resigned from her position after a medical leave of almost ten months in which she was replaced on an interim basis by the then regional deputy Rafael Palacios, who forms part of this manager, and when asked by this newspaper about the file, he limited himself to pointing out that “the opening of the file and other issues is communicated exclusively to the affected people.” The three defendants also did not want to make statements and are planning a press conference for tomorrow, Saturday.

