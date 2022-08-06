Alongside the president of Podemos, Renata Abreu, the presidential candidate said that the coalition would not be complete without the acronym.

Podemos made official this Friday (05.Aug.2022) the support of the acronym to the candidacy of Simone Tebet to Palácio do Planalto. At an event in the capital of São Paulo, the legend’s president, Renata Abreupraised Tebet’s 100% female ticket and the party’s work in fighting corruption.

“Podemos is one of the very few parties led by a woman and our path could not be different than supporting our inner strength. Support what we believe in. A party that has a serious history in the fight against corruption, in the fight against privileges.”

Tebet said that the coalition, which already has PSDB and Citizenship, would not be complete without Podemos. She praised the party’s cadre of senators, citing that it was 90% of the vote in the senator’s failed attempt to become Senate president.

With the entry of Podemos on the list of supporters for Tebet, the candidate reaches 58.6 minutes of TV time, approaching President Jair Bolsonaro, who will have 70. The slate of the Emedebista group is 100% female, with Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) as a candidate for vice.

“You have no idea how happy I am, how happy I am to be here with Renata and Podemos. Our coalition would not be complete, it would not be 100% within our purpose, of what we want for Brazil if we did not have Podemos”said Tebet.

The slogan chosen for the launch of the party’s support for the Emedebista was “Yes, we can”. The phrase was repeated by both Abreu and Tebet. This mixed campaign promises, such as eradicating hunger, with the new phrase.

“This is a historic moment for us and we are here to say ‘yes we can’. We can and will be in the 2nd round and by being in the 2nd round we will win the elections. We are about to say ‘yes, we can’ eradicate poverty, fight hunger and reduce social inequality. ‘Yes, we can’ present Brazil with a social agenda, a sustainable development agenda.”